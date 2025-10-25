Flood alert issued as KRS maintains full reservoir level, outflows increased

MYSURU: With the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) reservoir continuing to remain at its maximum level of 124.80 feet for over a week, the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) officials are releasing higher amounts of water downstream and issued a flood warning for low-lying areas of Mandya district.

The dam has been receiving sustained inflows because of heavy rainfall in the Cauvery catchment areas in Kodagu and surrounding regions over the past several days. The dam currently holds its maximum capacity of 49.452 tmcft of water.

Officials said that as of Friday, inflow into the dam was around 37,000 cusecs, prompting authorities to increase outflows from 25,000 cusecs to 40,000 cusecs since Thursday night.

CNNL officials said that while there is no report of crop damage so far, precautionary measures have been taken. People residing in low-lying and vulnerable villages along the river have been advised to move to safer places. Authorities, including the district administration and police, have been alerted to be ready for any emergency.