Flood alert issued as KRS maintains full reservoir level, outflows increased

MYSURU: With the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) reservoir continuing to remain at its maximum level of 124.80 feet for over a week, the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) officials are releasing higher amounts of water downstream and issued a flood warning for low-lying areas of Mandya district.
The dam has been receiving sustained inflows because of heavy rainfall in the Cauvery catchment areas in Kodagu and surrounding regions over the past several days. The dam currently holds its maximum capacity of 49.452 tmcft of water.
Officials said that as of Friday, inflow into the dam was around 37,000 cusecs, prompting authorities to increase outflows from 25,000 cusecs to 40,000 cusecs since Thursday night.
CNNL officials said that while there is no report of crop damage so far, precautionary measures have been taken. People residing in low-lying and vulnerable villages along the river have been advised to move to safer places. Authorities, including the district administration and police, have been alerted to be ready for any emergency.
Teams watch water levels
Residents of Srirangapatna, Arakere, Belagola and other nearby villages have been advised not to venture close to the river as water levels are expected to rise further due to enhanced outflows. The Mandya district administration has asked farmers and fishermen to avoid entering flooded fields or streams. The authorities have deployed monitoring teams to keep a close watch on water levels and ensure round-the-clock communication between the dam control room and district disaster management units.
The dam, the lifeline for the agrarian districts of Mandya, Mysuru and parts of Tamil Nadu, has been receiving steady inflows as rain persists in catchment areas. Officials maintained that water discharge will be adjusted based on inflows.