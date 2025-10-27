7th century Chalukyan measuring scale in Karnataka's Ballari fades into oblivion

HUBBALLI: A rare 7th-century measuring scale, considered one of the oldest such inscriptions in India post-Harappa, lies in a state of severe neglect on the outskirts of Kurugodu town in Ballari district.

The archaeological wonder, dating back to the Badami Chalukya era (circa 650 AD), is fast deteriorating due to official apathy and vandalism. Carved on a large boulder and featuring the royal Varaha (boar) emblem of the Chalukyas, the 18-span scale was used for land surveys during the reign of the dynasty. First documented in the 1980s by Rajendrappa Shivappa, former editor of the Karnataka Gazetteer, the site was initially provided with a temporary protective room.

Ironically, this very structure has now become a threat. The enclosure is used for illegal activities, garbage dumping, and as a shelter for livestock. Water stagnation during monsoons is rapidly eroding the inscription and diagrams, including a donkey drawing that gives the site its local name, ‘Kattebande’.

“This is the rarest and oldest measuring inscription found in India after the Harappa era,” laments Shivappa, who has been fighting for its preservation for decades.

“I was shocked to see its present condition. It is imperative we save it before the carvings fade away completely,” he said. Despite Shivappa’s repeated appeals to various government agencies, the monument has not been included in the protected category. He suggests immediate measures: “The inscription must be freed from the closed room. It requires a soft chemical wash and the placement of a fiber-glass cover for protection.”

The inscription also holds historical significance, referring to the town by its ancient name, ‘Kurumgodu’, and symbolizing the region’s rich agricultural past. As efforts remain stalled, a priceless piece of Karnataka’s history continues to vanish.