HC may be shifted, govt looking for land in Central Business District: DyCM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court, currently functioning from Attara Kacheri -- a heritage building constructed in 1868, is likely to be relocated because of space constraints. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the state government is looking at 15-20 acres of land to move the High Court to a new location within the Central Business District (CBD).

After his Walk with Bengaluru programme in Cubbon Park on Sunday, Shivakumar told the media, “At the celebration of 25 years of Nyayamitra Cooperative Bank on Saturday, lawyers and the Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court requested for 15-20 acres of land to relocate the High Court due to space constraints.”

He said the state government is looking for land within the CBD, and discussions are on for space near Race Course Road, while other suggestions of officials too are being considered. The High Court cannot be shifted outside the city as it has to be within the CBD and should be easily accessible to lawyers, judges and others. The location should also have convenient transport facilities, he added.

“Since the existing building (Attara Kacheri) is a heritage structure, no modification can be done. We will sort out the problem of shifting the High Court, as it is a big issue,” he added.