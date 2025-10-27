Kempegowda International Airport’s North runway becomes Code F-compliant

BENGALURU: The North runway (09L/27R) of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has been upgraded to support Code F operations, which will allow the largest of aircraft to land on it, with the South runway (09R/27L) having been certified for Code F in December 2019. While the North runway was made Code F-compliant in September, regulatory briefs indicated certain operational restrictions for Code F arrivals on the runway, leading to the recent upgrade.

Interestingly, KIA is the only airport in South India to operate independent parallel runways, enabling takeoffs and landings to occur simultaneously. “With both runways capable of handling the largest aircraft (possible), the airport can maintain full operational capacity even when one runway is closed for maintenance, thereby reducing disruptions, avoiding declines in throughput, and safeguarding slot commitments,” a BIAL spokesperson said.

The upgrade should allow for more smooth operations, especially in conditions that lead to heavy air traffic, such as unfavourable weather. “Having both runways rated for the largest aircraft means the ATC can distribute traffic more evenly, reduce dependency on a single runway during peak or low-visibility periods, and manage maintenance windows more proactively without operational penalties,” the spokesperson added.