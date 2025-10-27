Seven forest patches to be converted into Tree Parks in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: An initiative to convert seven major forest lands in Bengaluru city into ‘Tree Parks’ to protect the existing greenery, will be taken up following discussions with the Forest department, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Sunday, during the last walk of Bengaluru Nadige (Walk with Bengaluru), a public outreach programme, in Cubbon Park.

After listening to public grievances during a citizen interaction session, the Bengaluru Development Minister revealed plans to replicate the Cubbon Park–Lalbagh model in other parts of the city. “After discussions with the Forest department, we will develop urban parks and establish ‘Tree Parks’ across Bengaluru in seven spots on forest department lands. No trees will be cut here; this will also aid forest conservation. I have already announced Rs 10 crore for the development of Lalbagh,” he said.

“Cubbon Park and Lalbagh are the pride of Karnataka and the country. A grant of Rs 5 crore will be provided by BDA for the development of Cubbon Park,” announced DCM. “As many have requested funds for the park’s upgradation, the remaining funds will be released through the horticulture department. The government will not allow any kind of construction inside this park. We will only take measures necessary for its protection.”