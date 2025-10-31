Karnataka Governor hospitalised, CM Siddaramaiah visits him

BENGALURU: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, 77, was admitted to Manipal Hospital on Old Airport Road in Bengaluru on Wednesday after he complained of cough and cold, officials said.

Raj Bhavan sources said the Governor was admitted as an in-patient for observation and treatment for a viral infection. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the hospital soon after and wished the Governor a speedy recovery, praising his disciplined lifestyle and robust fitness.

Hospital authorities described Governor’s condition as stable, noting that all vital parameters were normal.

Officials close to the Governor described his hospital visit as a “precautionary measure.”

“The Governor is physically fit and recovering well. There is no cause for concern,” a senior official said.