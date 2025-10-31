Technology Business Incubators to come up beyond Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In order to promote research activities beyond Bengaluru, the Karnataka cabinet on Thursday approved setting up of eight Technology Business Incubators (TBIs) under the Startup Policy 2022-27 at a cost of Rs 80 crore.

Each TBI will get Rs 10 crore, and they will be set up at the University of Horticulture Sciences, Bagalkot; Yenepoya University, Mangaluru; DIMHANS, Dharwad; VTU Belagavi; JSS Mysuru; Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education, Tumakuru; Malnad College of Engineering, Hassan; and Maratha Mandal’s Engineering College, Belagavi.

The TBIs at NIE, Mysuru, PESIT, Shivamogga, and KLE University in Belagavi are expected to get Rs 9.99 crore each. The thrust areas are Information and Communication Technology (ICT)/Internet of Things (IOT)/software products, manufacturing, including electronics systems design, robotics and 3D printing, manufacturing 4.0, healthcare and bio-pharma, agriculture and allied fields, clean-tech, energy, water and its recycling, education, nanotechnology, and composites.

The initiative is to help in promoting innovation and developing technology ecosystems, extending opportunities for research, startup incubation, and commercialisation beyond Bengaluru.