Video showing BJP leader's son, friends assaulting toll booth staffer goes viral in Karnataka

A CCTV video allegedly showing the son of a BJP leader and his friends assaulting and verbally abusing a toll booth staffer on the Vijayapura-Kalaburagi highway has gone viral.

The incident reportedly took place on Thursday at the Kannoli toll plaza. The video, widely circulated on social media, purportedly shows Samarthgouda, son of BJP leader Vijugouda Patil, and his companions attacking and shouting at the staff member.

According to police, the group was traveling from Vijayapura to Sindagi. When stopped at the booth and asked to pay the toll, Samarthgouda allegedly challenged the staffer, stating, "Do you know who I am? I am the son of BJP leader Vijugouda Patil."

The situation escalated when the staffer reportedly asked, "Which Vijugouda?" At that point, the video allegedly shows Samarthgouda and his friends physically assaulting and abusing the worker. Other toll booth personnel quickly intervened to prevent further violence.

The toll booth staffer, identified as Sangappa, was injured in the incident and taken to the Sindagi Taluk Hospital for treatment.

A senior police officer said that no official complaint has been registered by the toll staff regarding the incident so far.

