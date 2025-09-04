US tariff row: Deva Gowda praises PM Modi for his ‘multi-alignment’ approach

BENGALURU: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Wednesday wrote to PM Narendra Modi hailing his approach of actively pursuing alternatives after the United States started an “unreasonable and unjust tariff war”.
Praising Modi’s policy of “multi-alignment” saying it is bound to offer rich dividends in the near future, Gowda said, “I am relieved like millions of Indians that you have been actively pursuing alternatives after the United States started an unreasonable and unjust tariff war.”
Calling Modi’s recent visit to Japan and China a success, Gowda said India will reap the benefits of the former’s negotiations and new initiatives. “United States, too, will have to come around soon than later because dharma is on our side and our nation offers a combination of economic, demographic and democratic advantage like no other in the world,” the JDS patriarch added.
Gowda said that photographs and videos of Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Xi Jinping that have flooded the media across the globe communicated something beyond routine bonhomie and friendship between heads of state. It symbolised a new awakening and perhaps the new beginning of a new world order that will put India in the middle of global prosperity and peace, the former PM said.
Gowda also said that he is glad that Modi spoke to Putin about ending the war in Ukraine. “You have been consistent on this issue and am sure India’s words are taken far more seriously in this regard for the sincerity it is filled with and the values it had represented historically,” he added.
“We should interact with the world as per our needs, on our terms but with also enormous civilisational grace that we possess. That will make India stand out,” Gowda added.