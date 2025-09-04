US tariff row: Deva Gowda praises PM Modi for his ‘multi-alignment’ approach

BENGALURU: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Wednesday wrote to PM Narendra Modi hailing his approach of actively pursuing alternatives after the United States started an “unreasonable and unjust tariff war”.

Praising Modi’s policy of “multi-alignment” saying it is bound to offer rich dividends in the near future, Gowda said, “I am relieved like millions of Indians that you have been actively pursuing alternatives after the United States started an unreasonable and unjust tariff war.”

Calling Modi’s recent visit to Japan and China a success, Gowda said India will reap the benefits of the former’s negotiations and new initiatives. “United States, too, will have to come around soon than later because dharma is on our side and our nation offers a combination of economic, demographic and democratic advantage like no other in the world,” the JDS patriarch added.