Police constables, Bescom engineer in Lokayukta net

BENGALURU: The Lokayukta police on Thursday trapped Head Constable Dayananda, attached to Vaiyali Kaval police station in the city, while accepting a bribe ofRs 50,000 from complainant Raghavendra. The constable had allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh to consider him as a witness in a case.

In another case on Wednesday, the Lokayukta police trapped Constable Amaresh, who works as a writer at Devanahalli police station in Bengaluru Rural district, while allegedly accepting Rs 50,000 to file a chargesheet under the provisions of the POCSO Act. He had reportedly demanded Rs 70,000 from the complainant.

Two other accused—Women Police Sub-Inspector Jagadevi and Constable Manjunath, who was assisting the investigating officer—are absconding. Investigation is underway.

Caught while accepting Rs 3.5 lakh bribe

In Chitradurga, the Lokayukta police arrested Thimmarayappa, Executive Engineer of BESCOM, while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3.5 lakh to issue a work order to the complainant, Sanjay, from Holakere taluk. The officer has been detained, and further investigation is ongoing.