Ministers pay tribute to Basaveshwara bust in London

BENGALURU: Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Dr Sharanprakash Patil and Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar paid tribute to the Basaveshwara bust in London on Sunday.

The Lambeth Basaveshwara Foundation, which organised the event with the Basava Samithi of the UK, also entrusted the ministers with a formal letter of invitation for the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka.

The letter was in context of the bust is yet to receive an official tribute from the CM. The invitation is for April 18, 2026, which will mark the 10th anniversary of the monument.

Former mayor of the London Borough of Lambeth Neeraj Patil, UK Basava Samithi V-P Abhijeet Salimath and Indian Overseas Congress V-P Gurminder Randhawa received the delegation which also included MLC Manjunath Bhandari.