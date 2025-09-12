Driver stripped, beaten up for harassing girl in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Swift justice is here, in full public view. A 22-year-old private bus driver was stripped and assaulted by the public and the family members of a minor girl near Sri Basaveshwara Circle (Chalukya Circle) on Thursday after he allegedly harassed the girl sexually.

The accused has been identified as Mohammed Arif (22), a native of Hyderabad in Telangana who was the spare driver of the bus.

The High Grounds police have arrested the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

According to the police, the 15-year-old victim was travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru in the sleeper bus. She had gone to her elder sister’s house in Hyderabad. Her sister had booked a bus ticket to Bengaluru for her.

The victim boarded the bus on Wednesday night. Since her mobile phone battery was running low, she approached Arif around 1 am on Thursday and gave him her phone for charging.