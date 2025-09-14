Mosque in Mangaluru opens its doors to all, promotes interfaith understanding

MANGALURU: In a rare and meaningful gesture aimed at promoting interfaith harmony and dispelling misconceptions, the Kudroli Jamia Masjid opened its doors to people of all faiths as part of a unique “Sarvajanika Masidi Darshana” (public mosque visit) programme on Sunday.



Organized by the Kudroli Masjid Management Committee in collaboration with Muslim Aikyata Vedike (MAV), Kudroli, and Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH), Mangaluru, the event was designed to foster mutual respect, educate non-Muslims about Islamic practices, and encourage open dialogue.



Visitors from diverse religious backgrounds were warmly welcomed into the century-old mosque—renovated in 2013—with hospitality that included dates, watermelon juice, snacks, tea, lunch, Islamic literature, and perfume gifts. Attendees were offered the chance to freely explore the mosque premises, including its prayer areas, upper floors, and heritage sections, while capturing photos and engaging in thoughtful discussions.



The event featured informative exhibits such as Quranic messages, prophetic teachings, translations of the Quran in various languages, and video presentations highlighting the mosque’s history and architecture. Volunteers and religious scholars answered questions on namaz (prayer), azan (call to prayer), mosque etiquette, and the roles of different Jamaats (congregations).



This landmark initiative was widely appreciated by the visitors as a powerful step toward building bridges between communities through openness, education, and mutual respect.