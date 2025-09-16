Officer surrenders unspent crores in Karnataka, thwarts move to suspend her

BENGALURU: Is financial probity a crime for this government? The Karnataka State Women’s Development Corporation’s move to suspend its former managing director Pushpalatha H for alleged dereliction of duty in surrendering Rs 101 crore accumulated in the corporation’s kitty over the years to the State Finance Department has backfired.

With the Finance Department finding no dereliction of duty, the Department of the Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) has scuttled the government’s move to suspend Pushpalatha H, a KAS officer, now serving as chief manager with Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC).

Two other officers who were suspended, G Indiramma and Puspalatha KS, have secured a stay from Karnataka Administrative Tribunal (KAT).

For a government which has been losing sheen over various corruption charges, including resignation of minister B Nagendra in the alleged Rs 187 crore scam in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation Limited (KMVSTDL) and resignation of Bhovi Development Corporation chairman over bribery allegations, this is an another blow.

Sources say that the suspension drama was initiated at the instruction of Minister of Women and Child Development, and Disabled and Senior Citizens Empowerment Lakshmi Hebbalkar.

On Aug.1, disciplinary action was initiated by the Women and Child Welfare Department against G Indiramma, former chief manager, administrative officer Puspalatha K S and Pushpalatha H.