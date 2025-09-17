Writer Lakshmisha Tholpadi, activists seek ED inquiry into Dharmasthala temple management irregularities

MANGALURU: Prominent writer and Kendra Sahitya Akademi awardee Lakshmisha Tholpadi, along with several social activists, has called upon Union Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate an investigation through the Enforcement Directorate into allegations of land-grabbing, financial misappropriation, and administrative irregularities by the Dharmasthala temple administration.

K Somanath Nayak, president of the Nagarika Seva Trust, alleged that over 1,050 acres of land traditionally belonging to Manjunathaswamy and Annappaswamy temples had been allegedly unlawfully declared as private property by the temple authorities through false declarations.

He accused an individual linked to the temple management of securing government land under fraudulent claims of poverty, and of converting land originally allotted for public utility projects into commercial ventures.

Nayak alleged that despite earlier directives from the Chief Minister and the Revenue Minister for a comprehensive probe into these alleged violations, no investigation has been undertaken.

In light of this, a formal memorandum along with supporting documentation has been submitted to the Union Home Minister, he said.