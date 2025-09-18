Preparations under way for SIR in state, says CEO Karnataka

BENGALURU: Preparations are underway in Karnataka for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and it would be taken up once the Election Commission of India (ECI) announces the dates for the state, Chief Electoral Officer-Karnataka V Anbu Kumar has said. Speaking at a media workshop organised in Bengaluru on Wednesday, he said the preparations for SIR in Karnataka have been going on for the past one month.

“As part of it, training to 58,000 Block Level Officers in cities and villages will be completed by September 23 and we are ready to go ahead with SIR after the ECI announces the dates,” he said.

Anbu Kumar said the exercise is intended to ensure that no eligible voters were left out and no ineligible voters were added. “The last SIR will serve as the cut-off date, and the data will be used for reference.

The last SIR was in 2002 in Karnataka. The electoral rolls, after the previous SIR (2002), are already published on EC’s website,” he said, adding there were 3.4 crore voters in 2002, which is 5.4 crore now, and they will be matching the present 2025 data with that of the 2002 data to identify any discrepancies.

“BLOs will be visiting voters door-to-door, carrying two pre-filled enumeration forms with unique QR codes, verifying each voter, including their citizenship. Voters have to provide one of the 12 listed documents, including Aadhaar card, to establish their place or date of birth.