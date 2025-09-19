Give ‘vote chori’ proof to ECI, Karnataka BJP leaders tell Congress

BENGALURU: With Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi continuing his tirade against the Election Commission of India (ECI), senior BJP leaders from the state on Thursday dared Congress leaders to submit an affidavit to ECI along with evidence backing their “vote theft” allegation or go to a court of law.

“Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote chori’ drama is nothing but a Congress ploy to attack the ECI and insult the mandate of the people,” BJP state president BY Vijayendra said in response to Congress leaders’ allegations that attempts had been made to delete names of voters in Kalaburagi district’s Aland Assembly constituency ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.

Vijayendra said in 2018, the BJP got 76,815 (47.83%) votes and the Congress 76,118 (47.39%) in Aland. In 2023, the BJP got 79,160 (45.34%) votes and the Congress 89,508 (51.27%). The data shows Congress’s vote share rose while BJP’s dipped.“The people of Aland gave their mandate to the Congress and the BJP accepted it.

But the Congress, blinded by entitlement after repeated electoral defeats, refuses to believe that people can reject it. That is why Rahul Gandhi invents conspiracy theories and cries ‘vote chori’. If the Congress genuinely believes there is an issue, let it submit an affidavit with evidence to the ECI or go to court,” he said.