The importance of being ‘backward’

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s Socio-Educational Caste Census, conducted by the Backward Classes Commission, is under fire as communities across the state are reportedly coaching members to falsify responses, in a bid to preserve their ‘backward’ status, and secure government benefits.

The controversial survey, intended to assess socio-economic realities, risks becoming a mockery. Dwaraknath, former chairman of the Backward Classes Commission, who crafted the survey’s questionnaire in 2008, voiced concern. “Communities have become hyper-aware. They’re training members to give answers that ensure their backwardness is retained. Many have approached me, asking how to manipulate responses to maintain benefits indefinitely,” he said.

His original intent — to measure genuine socio-economic backwardness — is being subverted by calculated efforts to trick the system. The chairman of a community-based initiative, who has toured dozens of centres coaching his community members, revealed the extent of the deception. “Some are instructing members to claim they live in tiled village homes, while actually owning RCC houses in cities like Bengaluru or Mysuru,” he said.