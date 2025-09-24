Activist Thimarodi externed to Raichur for one year

MANGALURU: Activist Mahesh Shetty Thimarodi has been externed to Raichur district for a period of one year by the Dakshina Kannada district administration.

Based on a report by the Bantwal DySP, Puttur Division Assistant Commissioner Stella Varghese issued the externment order on September 18.

The process of externment, in connection with 21 cases registered against Thimarodi by the Belthangady police, was initiated on May 11 by Bantwal DySP. Thimarodi was among the 36 persons against whom externment process was issued to maintain law and order in the district. In the report, the district police had referred to multiple fresh cases booked against Thimarodi during the pendency of proceedings and the need for his externment to maintain law and order. When the process of his externment was underway, four more cases were registered by the Belthangady police.

Thimarodi, who is part of the Sowjanya campaign, had allegedly provided shelter to the complainant, a former sanitation worker, in the alleged mass burial case in Dharmasthala. The witness-complainant is now in judicial custody for perjury in Shivamogga.

During SIT searches at Thimarodi’s house, a gun and weapons were found. Despite two notices issued against him, he failed to appear for the questioning and even has applied for anticipatory bail.

Meanwhile, the SIT questioned one of the close aides of Thimarodi, Ganesh, in connection with the alleged funding to the key complainant. The complainant had allegedly received up to Rs 3.5 lakh from various accounts, some of them belonging to supporters of Thimarodi. Meanwhile, the 45-year-old complainant recorded a statement under Section 183 before a Belthangady court on Tuesday.