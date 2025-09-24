Karnataka BC commission removes 14 castes with Christian tag from survey

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission has removed 14 castes tagged to Christianity from the Socio, Economic and Educational Survey, also known as the caste survey, which began across the state on Monday.

The commission stated in its official statement on Tuesday that Adi Andhra Christian, Adi Karnataka Christian, Vadda Christian, Valmiki Christian and other such castes have been removed from the survey list.

The decision to remove these castes was taken by the commission at its meeting on Tuesday. “After receiving suggestions, these castes have been removed from the final list. They have also been erased from the enumerators’ handbook,” it stated.

A delegation of BJP leaders, led by leader of opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and V Sunil Kumar, met commission Chairman Madhusudan Naik and urged him not to include these castes in the list. During their meeting, the leaders said that out of 48 castes with the Christian tag, the commission had agreed to remove 33 castes from the survey list, but the remaining 15 too should be erased.