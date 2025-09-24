Doctor operates on wrong leg at Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences

HASSAN: A physician inadvertently operated on the right ankle of a woman rather than her left leg to extricate a steel rod that had been inserted two years earlier at the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS) on Tuesday. Sources indicate that Dr. Santosh conducted the procedure on Jyothi’s right ankle after she sought medical attention at HIMS due to severe pain in her left ankle.

The steel rod had been implanted following an accident two years ago. Upon realisation of his error, Dr. Santosh, the attending physician at HIMS, immediately sutured the incision on the right ankle and dressed the wound.

The gravity of the situation escalated, leading to a mention at the KDP meeting by an MLA on Tuesday. Fellow legislators and the district in-charge minister condemned the physician’s negligence.

Meanwhile, Krishna Byre Gowda, the district in-charge minister, has instructed district surgeon Raghavendra Prasad to prepare a comprehensive report following an investigation into the incident.