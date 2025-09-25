SEC plea to postpone SIR in GBA limits

BENGALURU: State Election Commissioner (SEC) GS Sangreshi on Wednesday wrote to Chief Election Commissioner of India Gyanesh Kumar to postpone the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) region till the election process to the five newly constituted city corporations is completed.

The Supreme Court has directed the state government to complete the process of delimitation of wards for the new corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Governance (GBA) Act, 2024, by November 1 and to submit a list of reservation of wards by November 30. The SC has also directed the SEC to resume voters’ list preparation work by November 1.

Under the Act, and the Greater Bengaluru Governance (Registration of Electors) Rules, 2025, the SEC is empowered to prepare and finalise electoral rolls within the GBA limits by adopting the Karnataka State Assembly Roll.

The state government should provide manpower to revise and finalise electoral rolls. Hence, the ECI should postpone the proposed SIR in Bengaluru till the election process to the five corporations is completed, Sangreshi stated. SIR will be held in October, November and December in the city using the manpower provided by the state government.

It would be difficult for the SEC to use the same manpower to prepare and finalise the voters’ list. Also, it would be difficult to comply with the order of the SC, he said.