CM Siddaramaiah to discuss survey glitches with DCs, ZP CEOs

BENGALURU: The state government is keen to ensure that Socio Economic and Educational Survey gets completed by October 7. The survey, conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, has been marred by glitches and inexperienced enumerators.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will hold a video conference (VC) with deputy commissioners and CEOs of Zilla Panchayats on Friday at 11.30 am to expedite and streamline the survey.

After the cabinet meeting held on Thursday, Law Minister HK Patil said Chief Commissioner, Greater Bangalore Authority (GBA), has been empowered to take disciplinary action against those officers/employees assigned to the survey work if they do not attend to it which amounts to dereliction of their duties.

In a significant step, the cabinet has approved exemption from obtaining possession certificate for residential buildings with an area of more than 1200 sq. ft. under the Greater Bangalore Administration Act, 2024 under the jurisdiction of Greater Bangalore Authority under section 241(7).