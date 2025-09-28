Karnataka govt's guarantees empower low-income household women: Study

BENGALURU: The five guarantees of the Congress government in the state have significantly improved the lives of women, especially from low-income households, with nearly 95% reporting better nutrition, 90% enhanced access to healthcare, and 84% reduced financial stress, according to an independent impact evaluation of the schemes study.
Launched in 2023, the five guarantees—Anna Bhagya, Gruha Lakshmi, Gruha Jyoti, Shakti, and Yuva Nidhi—were designed to provide food security, financial support, electricity, mobility, and unemployment aid. Of these, Gruha Lakshmi (Rs 2,000 monthly income support) and Shakti (free bus travel for women) directly target women. The study surveyed 6,125 female beneficiaries across 15 districts and conducted in-depth qualitative research in five districts. The survey was led by Tara Krishnaswamy, Independent Policy Consultant and field data was collected by Lokniti-CSDS, Bangalore University and Tumkur University and Indus Action.
The findings show women used the benefits primarily for family needs: 91% spent on food, 85% on healthcare, and 52% on education. Nearly 27% repaid loans. Also 93% of women said their standing within the family improved, with 88% reporting a greater role in decision-making. The Shakti scheme emerged as particularly transformative. With 96% adoption, it saved women up to Rs 1,000 a week and expanded mobility for healthcare, education, and employment. About 19% of beneficiaries secured new or better-paying jobs due to free travel, while 67% travelled independently for work and leisure. Women also reported stronger friendships and community participation as they began travelling together. Gruha Lakshmi had equally striking outcomes. About 95% of women said it uplifted their financial condition, with most using the support to buy nutritious food and medicines. For many, it offered dignity and independence.
Other schemes also contributed towards women empowerment, Anna Bhagya improved household diets, Gruha Jyoti eased electricity costs for 82% of families, and Yuva Nidhi supported skill development among unemployed youth, though its reach was limited at 7%.
The study also identifies gaps, delays in receiving benefits, and barriers in access, both administrative and technological. The report includes a set of recommendations for the Government of Karnataka to fine-tune the policies. For instance, Anna Bhagya enrolments have been closed for about two years to prune spurious entries, but extremely deprived communities such as Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups, waste workers, and others have been excluded and face deprivation.
The majority of women heads of households are from low-income groups. The primary beneficiaries—have only up to a 10th standard level of education or less. They struggle to use mobile apps, portals, ATMs, and even to read electricity bills. Improving financial and digital literacy through panchayats would go a long way in bridging these gaps.