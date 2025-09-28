Karnataka govt's guarantees empower low-income household women: Study

BENGALURU: The five guarantees of the Congress government in the state have significantly improved the lives of women, especially from low-income households, with nearly 95% reporting better nutrition, 90% enhanced access to healthcare, and 84% reduced financial stress, according to an independent impact evaluation of the schemes study.

Launched in 2023, the five guarantees—Anna Bhagya, Gruha Lakshmi, Gruha Jyoti, Shakti, and Yuva Nidhi—were designed to provide food security, financial support, electricity, mobility, and unemployment aid. Of these, Gruha Lakshmi (Rs 2,000 monthly income support) and Shakti (free bus travel for women) directly target women. The study surveyed 6,125 female beneficiaries across 15 districts and conducted in-depth qualitative research in five districts. The survey was led by Tara Krishnaswamy, Independent Policy Consultant and field data was collected by Lokniti-CSDS, Bangalore University and Tumkur University and Indus Action.

The findings show women used the benefits primarily for family needs: 91% spent on food, 85% on healthcare, and 52% on education. Nearly 27% repaid loans. Also 93% of women said their standing within the family improved, with 88% reporting a greater role in decision-making. The Shakti scheme emerged as particularly transformative. With 96% adoption, it saved women up to Rs 1,000 a week and expanded mobility for healthcare, education, and employment. About 19% of beneficiaries secured new or better-paying jobs due to free travel, while 67% travelled independently for work and leisure. Women also reported stronger friendships and community participation as they began travelling together. Gruha Lakshmi had equally striking outcomes. About 95% of women said it uplifted their financial condition, with most using the support to buy nutritious food and medicines. For many, it offered dignity and independence.