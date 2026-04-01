Congress, BJP trade jabs as CM Siddaramaiah expresses confidence in bypoll victory

BAGALKOT: With the Congress launching a high voltage campaign to ensure victory in the by-elections to Bagalkot and Davangere South constituencies, the BJP leadership has come out with the jibe that the ruling party is jittery over the poll outcome.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said such remarks only indicate the BJP’s anxiety about coming a cropper at the hustings.

Addressing reporters during a campaign event for the Congress candidate Umesh Meti, the Chief Minister reiterated that it has been a tradition of the Congress to field family members of the deceased MLAs, and similar decisions have been taken in Bagalkot and Davangere.

The CM expressed confidence that Meti will secure a decisive victory in Bagalkot, stating that public support is beyond all expectations.

Siddaramaiah said the overall atmosphere in the by-election constituencies is favourable for the Congress. He recalled the contributions of the late HY Meti, noting that he had worked extensively for the development of Bagalkot and served all sections of society. He added that Meti, contesting from the seat vacated following the demise of his father, is all set to win.