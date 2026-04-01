Congress runs on ideology, workers not leaders: Dy CM Shivakumar

DAVANGERE: With just eight days left for voting to the bypolls, whether minister Zameer Ahmed Khan comes to campaign in Davangere South or not is still a big question.

Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said,“The party has sent Zameer to campaign in the Kerala elections, and he will complete it. We have given the responsibility of the election campaign here to other minority leaders and they are doing the job effectively.”

Asked if Zameer is unhappy at being sent to the neighbouring state, he said, “A party runs independently. It does not run on Shivakumar or Siddaramaiah, it does not run on Zameer. The party runs on ideology and workers. We have worked on elections since the beginning and are confident of victory.”

The BJP criticises the Congress for its contributions to the welfare of minority communities as “Muslim appeasement”, he said. “They say we are a party of Muslims. It is our duty to protect all sections of society along with minorities. It is from this perspective that we have given a seat in the Legislative Council to Abdul Jabbar from this part. We have also given a seat to a minority candidate from Shiggaon constituency and 16 positions as chairpersons of boards and corporations to minorities,” he added.