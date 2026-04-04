40 injured as two buses collide head-on near Karnataka's Sirsi

SIRSI (UTTARA KANNADA) : At least 40 people sustained injuries in a bus accident near Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon when two buses travelling at high speed on the Kumta–Sirsi highway collided head-on at Kolagibees village near Sirsi.
According to the police, a private bus en route from Kumta to Sirsi collided head-on with a KSRTC bus coming from Bhatkal, which was bound for Bagalkot.
The severity of the crash jolted residents, prompting people to rush out of their homes in shock. “Both buses were speeding on this stretch, which was opened for traffic recently during the Sirsi Marikamba fair. The impact was so powerful that the front portions of both buses were badly damaged.
Immediately, after the collision, there was a loud crash, followed by frantic wailing, screaming, and people calling for help. Locals rushed to the spot and provided whatever assistance they could. Since the accident took place near Sirsi, Sirsi Police reached the site quickly and arranged for ambulances,” said Manjunath Naik, an eyewitness.
Multiple ambulances arrived in quick succession and rushed the injured to the hospital. Several passengers were reported to be in critical condition and are currently receiving treatment.
The accident also triggered major traffic disruption on the newly constructed road. Vehicles were brought to a standstill for hours, with queues stretching for several kilometres before the buses were finally moved aside along the roadside.
Geetha Patil, DySP Sirsi, told TNIE that the crash took place on a curve on the highway. “The buses were probably overspeeding, but the exact cause will be determined after the investigation. The traffic team has visited the spot. Two private passengers have been severely injured, while the rest are out of danger with minor injuries. A case will be registered and an investigation will be initiated,” she said.