40 injured as two buses collide head-on near Karnataka's Sirsi

SIRSI (UTTARA KANNADA) : At least 40 people sustained injuries in a bus accident near Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon when two buses travelling at high speed on the Kumta–Sirsi highway collided head-on at Kolagibees village near Sirsi.

According to the police, a private bus en route from Kumta to Sirsi collided head-on with a KSRTC bus coming from Bhatkal, which was bound for Bagalkot.

The severity of the crash jolted residents, prompting people to rush out of their homes in shock. “Both buses were speeding on this stretch, which was opened for traffic recently during the Sirsi Marikamba fair. The impact was so powerful that the front portions of both buses were badly damaged.

Immediately, after the collision, there was a loud crash, followed by frantic wailing, screaming, and people calling for help. Locals rushed to the spot and provided whatever assistance they could. Since the accident took place near Sirsi, Sirsi Police reached the site quickly and arranged for ambulances,” said Manjunath Naik, an eyewitness.

Multiple ambulances arrived in quick succession and rushed the injured to the hospital. Several passengers were reported to be in critical condition and are currently receiving treatment.