Biogas the go-to option for ‘LPG-mukt’ karnataka

Often, worrisome situations can throw up solutions to problems caused by them. In the current scenario, with the war in West Asia threatening shortage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), turning towards biogas as the go-to option, is one such.

Biogas is produced from biomass sources like agricultural residues, cattle dung, sugarcane press mud, municipal solid waste, and sewage treatment plant waste. It is an anaerobic decomposition process wherein microorganisms break down organic materials in sealed oxygen-free chambers, called digesters. While biogas can replace LPG, Compressed biogas (CBG) (made by removing carbon dioxide, hydrogen sulphide and moisture from raw biogas), has properties similar to Compressed Natural Gas and can be utilized as green renewable alternative automotive fuel, completely replacing CNG in automotive, industrial, and commercial sectors. Biogas production can be endlessly sustained with the availability of abundant biomass.

Karnataka annually generates 40,31,060 tonnes of municipal solid waste (the volumes are much more if unaccounted waste from rural areas is included); 21,90,000 tonnes of wet/kitchen waste, 16,27,170 million litres of sewage and significantly high agricultural waste and cattle dung, the volume of the latter depending on the size of the livestock. This is a significant volume for sustaining biogas production and replacing LPG for cooking and other energy needs in households as well as various other sectors, replacing conventional energy sources, which are currently threatened due to the war.