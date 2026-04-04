Karnataka

BJP releases chargesheet against Karnataka govt

BJP former national general secretary CT Ravi said the state is in second place in farmer suicides. There are no medicines in government hospitals.
BJP former national general secretary and Legislative Council member CT Ravi
BJP former national general secretary and Legislative Council member CT Ravi Photo | Express
Express News Service
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DAVANGERE: The BJP on Friday released a chargesheet against the state government’s alleged mismanagement ahead of the byelections. BJP former national general secretary and Legislative Council member CT Ravi said corruption and price hike have made life impossible for people in the last three years under the Congress government.

The state is in second place in farmer suicides. Even government employees have committed suicide. There are no medicines in government hospitals. Guest lecturers and contract employees do not get salaries. Roads are in bad shape and many people die in road accidents, especially in Bengaluru, he alleged. He said that the Congress government is in the news always for wrong reasons and not for development.

“In his speech, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the BJP is disgraceful. Which chief ministers are disgraceful? Who is involved in the Muda scam? Didn’t a minister in your government resign over the Valmiki Development Corporation scam? Isn’t this a disgraceful act, asked Ravi. You came to power by blaming the BJP for 40 per cent commission. Didn’t the contractors accuse your government of being a government with 60 per cent commission? said the BJP leader.

Karnataka Government
BJP karnataka

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