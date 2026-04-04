BJP’s lies reflect fear of bypoll defeat: CM Siddaramaiah

BAGALKOT: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday accused BJP of spreading misinformation fearing defeat in the byelections. “BJP is known for spreading canards and misleading people. There is no truth in their statements and they do not act according to what they say. Their remarks reflect anxiety over losing the bypolls,” he told the media after arriving in Bagalkot to campaign for Congress candidate Umesh Meti.

On expelled MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal campaigning in Bagalkot, he said the saffron party is so desperate that it has even allowed their expelled MLA to campaign for the party. This shows the contradictory and hypocritical nature of the BJP, he added.

He termed Union Minister of State V Somanna a “minister without work” as no file goes to him for approval. He dismissed Somanna’s remarks questioning his tenure as CM. “Somanna himself is not actively campaigning as he knows BJP will lose in the constituency,” he said.

On the proposal of the Union government to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats in the country, Siddaramaiah said representation should be based on population, but cautioned against any step-motherly treatment towards southern states. “There should be no attempt to reduce seats in the South, while increasing them in northern states,” he said.