CM Siddaramaiah's govt a den of corruption, says Union Minister V Somanna

BAGALKOT: Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna on Friday accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of pushing Karnataka into a “dark phase” through corruption, nepotism and administrative apathy.

Speaking to reporters while campaigning for BJP’s Bagalkot candidate Veeranna Charantimath, he claimed that ruling party legislators have failed to maintain accountability, with many unable to confidently present their development work before the public.

Criticising the Congress, he said corruption is rampant across departments and basic infrastructure has been neglected.

He termed the administration “indifferent”, saying that Congress leaders are busy fighting over issues like the CM’s post and not focusing on the welfare of people. On central schemes, Somanna said under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Centre released Rs 28,000 crore, but the state has not used the funds fully.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has increased allocations to Rs 97,000 crore for rural development and improving living standards, but the state government has failed to effectively utilise such funds,” he said.