Former Lokayukta Justice Santosh Hegde collapses on stage in Bengaluru; now recovering

BENGALURU: Former Lokayukta Justice N Santosh Hegde collapsed on stage during a programme organised by Bharat Scouts and Guides at Basappa Kondajji Community Hall in Bengaluru on Friday.

He reportedly vomited during the event, briefly got up, and then collapsed, triggering concern among those present. He was immediately rushed to Manipal Hospital on Millers Road in a vehicle arranged by Assembly Speaker UT Khader, who was also attending the programme.

Khader later visited Hegde at the hospital and said he is doing well, is conscious and has been speaking with family members. While some initial speculation pointed to low sugar levels, the exact cause of the collapse is yet to be confirmed. He was discharged later.