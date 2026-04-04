How can a shaky CM ensure Congress win in Karnataka bypolls, says BJP leader Ashoka

DAVANGERE: Leader of Opposition R Ashoka on Friday taunted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that he is not even certain of continuing in the top post for the five-year full term.

Ashoka asked how could a shaky CM guarantee the Congress victory in Davanagere South byelection. He called the CM casteist for conducting caste census in the state.

He pointed out that even the Congress MLAs have admitted that Guarantee Schemes have stalled development works in the state. Instead of issuing notices to the Congress MLAs, Chief Minister is criticising the BJP. The CM is raising the issue of LPG and petrol price rise in the bypoll campaign since he has no other issues, he added.

“When Siddaramaiah stepped down as CM in 2018, the state’s loan stood at Rs 23,000 crore. The government has to repay loans made by previous governments. For the last three years Siddaramaiah has become ‘Sullu Ramaiah’ by not giving a clear picture about the state’s fiscal situation. The CM is even taking credit for the centrally sponsored Anna Bhagya scheme, he said.

Meanwhile, former ministers CT Ravi and B Sriramulu too joined the byelection campaign trail for the BJP.