If not for our guarantees, people would have suffered, says Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

DAVANGERE: Lauding the foresight of former minister Dr Shamanur Shivashankarappa, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said the development work undertaken in Davanagere is truly remarkable and compares with projects in Bengaluru.

He told media persons, “98% of women in the constituency are beneficiaries of guarantee schemes. Around 60,000 women are availing the Gruhalakshmi scheme, while 61,000 families are beneficiaries of the Gruha Jyoti scheme. Annabhagya has benefited 1.45 lakh people. Regardless of the opposition maligning our initiatives, women firmly assured me that they will vote for the Congress candidate.”

He said, “Shamanur Shivashankarappa has served society in this region with remarkable distinction by building hospitals, community halls and educational institutions that continue to benefit vast sections of people. I also met several traders, who told me that under Shivashankarappa, their businesses thrived and they did not encounter any major difficulties. I was particularly encouraged to witness well-laid roads and improved housing.”

He said, “Shivashankarappa provided 15,000 homes to the poor and ensured separate land allotted for all communities. We are confident that people will elect Samarth Shamanur with an even larger margin than Shivashankarappa.”