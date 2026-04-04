‘No aura of heroism at home’: Sam Manekshaw’s daughter recalls soldier, father

He taught us about fishing. He took up photography and my sister had to pose for him under hot lights. He loved creating a garden. He would hold our hands and take us around teaching us the names of every tree and flower. He did the same with my children. He teased his siblings and cracked the same jokes for 50 years,” said Daruwala. As a young captain, Manekshaw was hit by seven to nine machine-gun bullets in the stomach and lungs at the Battle of Sittang Bridge during the 1942 Burma Campaign of World War II.

The then Maj Gen DT Cowan pinned his own Military Cross on Manekshaw for his valour. “His sense of humour saved him when he joked to his surgeon, who was about to leave him lying there critically wounded, saying that he was kicked by a mule. The surgeon, impressed by the boy’s sense of humour, worked to save him,” she recalled.

“Once, as a child, I was looking at his wounds and I said vengefully that I hoped that the Japanese soldier, who had emptied his weapon into him, was killed. I still remember what my father said, ‘Poor bugger, he was just a young boy. I was lucky I survived and got home. But he never got to go home!’ The way he answered spoke a lot about him; about the futility of a war in which two young soldiers of equal value were involved. One survived, the other did not. He conveyed the immense sense of tragedy therein,” said Daruwala.

Much later, in December 1971, Manekshaw demonstrated that same humanity when he was in charge of 93,000 Pakistani troopers held prisoners of war in India after the India-Pakistan war. “He treated them with utter respect, as per the Geneva Convention, like a soldier should treat another soldier. It said a lot about India, the Indian Army; its ethics and values, the duty to your country. That people, including the young, remember him with such fondness is deeply gratifying for us” said the fond daughter.