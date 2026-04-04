Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy slams CM Siddaramaiah’s remarks on dynastic politics

MYSURU: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accusing him of “hypocrisy” in the ongoing debate over dynastic politics and questioning his moral authority to comment on the issue.

Speaking to reporters in Mandya, The JDS leader strongly objected to Siddaramaiah allegedly dragging the family of JDS supremo and former PM H D Deve Gowda into discussions on family-based politics.

While expressing grief over the untimely demise of Siddaramaiah’s elder son, Kumaraswamy raised questions about the political induction of his younger son. “Was he brought into politics for public service or for other reasons? That is something Siddaramaiah himself must answer,” he said.

Taking a swipe at Siddaramaiah’s political future, Kumaraswamy said the CM’s continuation in office would ultimately be decided by the people in the next election.

He recalled that Siddaramaiah had earlier described a past election as his last, but continues to remain active in politics. “Now, he says he will continue in politics as long as he lives and even claims he will remain CM till 2028. After tasting power, such statements are being made. Ultimately, it is the people who will decide,” he added.