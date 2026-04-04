Woman techie from Kerala on trekking goes missing in Kodagu

MADIKERI : A woman trekker, who is a techie from Kerala, went missing from Tadiandamol, the highest peak of Kodagu district, on Thursday. The police, forest officials and local residents have launched a search operation to trace her. Sharanya GS (36), who hails from Kerala, was visiting Kodagu when she went missing.

On Thursday morning, a group of around ten trekkers started on the Tadiandamol trail in the morning after receiving permission from the forest department.

Sharanya, a solo traveler from Kochi in Kerala, arrived at the foothill of the peak alone and sought permission to trek the trail. But as the belt has wild elephant movement, foresters at the checkpost asked her to join the other trekkers and walk the trail with them. But while the other trekkers returned from the peak in the evening, Sharanya was missing.

The foresters at the checkpost immediately got into action and started the search operation. The police, who had been alerted, too joined them along with local residents. The search continued till midnight, but could not trace Sharanya.

5 teams, dog squad search for missing techie

The search operation resumed early on Friday morning with five teams -- three from the forest department and two with the police and local residents. Madikeri DCF Abhishek confirmed that drones and dog squad are being used to track her.