Women and child development department issues POCSO advisory for private hospitals in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Department of Women and Child Development has issued a circular directing private hospitals to strictly comply with reporting requirements under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

All private hospitals have been asked to immediately inform the police or the Special Juvenile Police Unit if they come across cases of child sexual abuse. Hospitals are often the first point of contact for victims and play a crucial role in ensuring timely intervention.

The department said that legal action will be initiated against private hospitals which fail to report such cases. Suppression or delay in reporting will hinder investigations and compromise the safety of the victim.

The hospitals have also been asked to sensitise their staff and ensure that proper protocols are followed while handling such cases. Childline 1098 could be used to support children in distress.

The move aims at ensuring accountability among private hospitals while handling cases of child sexual abuse.