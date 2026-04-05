Ashoka targets CM Siddaramaiah; claims diversion of SC/ST funds, cuts in backward class allocations

BAGALKOT: Taking a dig at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for being lauded as a champion of minority and backward communities of Karnataka, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka said Siddaramaiah slashed funding for development of backward classes while BJP leader and former CM Basavaraj Bommai gave more funds for this.

Addressing media persons before hitting the campaign trail for BJP candidate Veeranna Charantimath, he claimed that Bommai as CM had granted Rs 1,699 crore to various boards and corporations of backward classes, but Siddaramaiah granted only Rs 643 crore .

“ The CM, who is described as a champion of backward communities, has cut down the funds, while Bommai has given more funds. Now who should be called the champion of backward communities?” Ashoka said.

He also alleged that Siddaramaiah diverted Rs 54,000 crore, meant for the development of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes, to fund the five guarantees.

Ashoka challenged Siddaramaiah vouch openly that his government has not misused funds meant for welfare of SCs and STs. Claiming that the BJP is not against the five guarantees, he said the government is not implementing its own guarantees properly.

“The Congress government announced Rs 2,000 per month to the woman head of households each month under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. But in fact, it has been crediting money only for six months in a year. Then where is the remaining money going?” he said.

Ashoka also alleged that the government has no funds for development. “MLAs such as R V Deshpande, Raju Kage and Basavaraj Rayareddy have openly admitted that they are not getting funds for the development of their constituencies because of the implementation of five guarantees,” he said.

MP Basavaraj Bommai, former DCM and MP Govind Karjol and other party leaders were present.