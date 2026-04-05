Centre must change foreign policy, import gas from other countries, says Mallikarjun Kharge

BENGALURU: AICC President and LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said the Centre should take the LPG crisis owing to the West Asia war seriously and change its foreign policy so as to import gas from other countries wherever it is available.

“It is not right to claim that gas is available when it is not. Where there is a mistake, it should be corrected. This is a crisis and if it is not handled properly, the entire country will suffer as it will affect the country’s economy,” he told reporters here on Saturday.

He pointed out that already small hotels and many factories have shut down, affecting the common man. Kharge said India should talk to other countries and work to procure gas in more ways as soon as possible. “The shortage of LPG will become a problem in the future as the war would continue, and we should think about the future course of action.

That is why I had sought time to ask a question in Parliament to discuss it under Rule 176. The entire House would give its opinion and discuss which is good in the country’s interest. But Rule 176 was not given any respect,” he said. Kharge said he has spoken on the issue twice in the Rajya Sabha with opposition MPs backing him, but the government was not ready to listen.