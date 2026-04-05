Congress guarantees softening gas, petrol price hike blow, says Surjewala

DAVANGERE: Coming down heavily on the BJP, AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Saturday urged voters to reject the saffron party which is against the Congress government’s guarantee schemes.

Interacting with guarantee scheme beneficiaries at the APMC market, he said, “Don’t vote for the BJP that criticises the five guarantee schemes implemented by the Congress government in Karnataka.

BJP is trying to set a fake narrative, which people of the state are not ready to accept. Guarantee schemes have increased the purchasing power of people. It has helped people who are suffering due to price hike. The Congress government has spent Rs 1.36 lakh crore on the guarantee schemes.”

He said there are two models in the state -- the first is the guarantee model of the Congress government and the second is clipping the pockets of people, which is being done successfully by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government.

“In 2014, before the BJP came to power, the price of an LPG cylinder was around Rs 400. Now it has crossed Rs 950. Petrol, which was Rs 70 per litre, has now crossed Rs 102. Diesel has jumped from Rs 56 to Rs 96. Toll rates have been increased from April 1. Karnataka collects Rs 5,000 crore in toll tax annually. Rs 2.80 lakh crore in toll tax is being collected across the country, yet the roads are in a pathetic state,” he said.