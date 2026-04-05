Couple from Iran stranded in Kodagu

MADIKERI: A couple from Iran has been stranded in Kodagu and is unable to book flights back following the Iran-US/Israel War.
The woman, who is a native of Kodagu and her Iranian husband, who were on an annual visit to Kodagu, hope that they can fly back before their Visas expire.
Naveen, a native of Murnad in Kodagu, met Iranian National Nadher over four decades ago when the former was working for a private company in Bengaluru. The couple was married and settled in Bojnurd city in Iran.
They have two children; one of them is a civil engineer and the other is an architect.
Naveen and Nadher own an orchard in Iran and sell exotic fruits, including almonds, apricots, pistachios and other berries.
As confirmed by the two, they annually visit Naveen’s house in Murnad during December every year, and they arrived in Murnad at the end of December last year.
While the couple had booked their return tickets from Bengaluru to Bojnurd via Sharjah for March 16, the flights were cancelled due to the war crisis.
The two later booked a flight that was scheduled to take off on April 15, but they confirmed that this flight too had been cancelled. Following these developments, the couple is stranded in Kodagu.
The couple shared that they are unable to contact their children due to the internet shutdown in Iran, and they fear legal issues as their visas will expire in May, and hope to find a return flight to Iran before it.