Couple from Iran stranded in Kodagu

MADIKERI: A couple from Iran has been stranded in Kodagu and is unable to book flights back following the Iran-US/Israel War.

The woman, who is a native of Kodagu and her Iranian husband, who were on an annual visit to Kodagu, hope that they can fly back before their Visas expire.

Naveen, a native of Murnad in Kodagu, met Iranian National Nadher over four decades ago when the former was working for a private company in Bengaluru. The couple was married and settled in Bojnurd city in Iran.

They have two children; one of them is a civil engineer and the other is an architect.

Naveen and Nadher own an orchard in Iran and sell exotic fruits, including almonds, apricots, pistachios and other berries.