Davanagere South bypoll: Minority independents continue to give Samarth jitters

BENGALURU: Independent candidates, especially from the Muslim community, who are in the fray for the April 9 bypoll to the Davanagere South Assembly constituency have continued to give jitters to Congress’ official candidate Samarth Shamanur, son of Horticulture Minister SS Mallikarjun and grandson of late Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

As Muslims are peeved with Congress for not giving the ticket to their community member, and a section of SC left (Madiga) community leaders disenchanted with the Congress government over not implementing the internal reservation for for SCs, party leaders on the ground admit that the going could be tough for Samarth.“The margin of victory could get reduced,” a leader told TNSE.

Of the 14 Muslim independents in fray, Khader Adil Bhasha has kept up the tempo and taken the youth into confidence. Though Congress managed to convince Sadiq Pailwan, a rebel party leader who was in fray, to pull out, its strategy has been unsuccessful with Adil Bhasha. Karwar MLA Satish Sail who went as an emissary on Friday could not convince Bhasha, sources said. In the absence of Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, who is busy with Kerala polls,former union minister CM Ibrahim is hogging the community limelight, while campaigning for Bhasha.

Also, Raitha Sangha leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar and Dalit leader Marasandra Muniyappa, who are SC left, have also joined the campaign.In the meantime, JDU state president Mahima J Patel visited Bhasha and extended his moral support, while other Muslim leaders -- Afsar Kodlipete from SDPI and T Jabeena Aapa -- are ‘determined’ to defeat Samarth.

Adding to the mix, a section of Muslim youth wants to avenge Congress and this has come as a blessing for BJP candidate Srinivas T Dasakariyappa, an ST Nayaka leader.“Even if Zameer campaigns here, we will not listen to him as he is a Congressman.