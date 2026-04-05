Hanging glaciers a real threat to millions in Himalayas: Study

BENGALURU: An ongoing study by glaciologists has sounded an alert about at least 858 ‘hanging glaciers’ across the 2,500km-long Himalayan range in India, posing a serious threat to lives and properties of millions living in hamlets, villages and towns located downhill in the mountainous region.

Hanging glaciers are small and steep and are found on mountain slopes and cliff edges. They are extremely unstable and vulnerable to climate change.

Experts said the havoc created by them when they break is bigger because of the volume of water and ice stored in them. Glaciologists raised the alert for a catastrophe especially in summer, as melting is faster and loss of life and property can be higher because locals and tourists are present in larger numbers in the region. Elevated warming in the Himalayas has intensified this hazard, the experts have pointed out.

Data collated in the study by experts from the Bengaluru-based Divecha Centre for Climate Change (DCCC) over the last two years has revealed that, so far, of the 858 hanging glaciers found and assessed, 99 are in the Yamuna basin, 219 in the Alaknanda basin, 261 in the Bhagirathi basin and 279 in the Kali basin. The cumulative water stored in the glaciers is 3,236 gigatonnes.

Geologists assessing threat of glacier melting

The Indus basin glaciers carry 2,103 cubic km of water; Ganga basin glaciers, 596 cubic km and Brahmaputra basin glaciers, 897 cubic km.