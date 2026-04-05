Karnataka accounts for over 31 per cent of telecom complaints nationwide

MANGALURU: Karnataka has recorded the highest number of telecom service complaints in India, accounting for approximately 31% of all grievances registered nationwide in 2025-26, according to data presented in the Rajya Sabha by the Ministry of Communications.

Out of a total of 30,417 complaints recorded on the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), Karnataka alone reported 9,444 cases, far exceeding other large states.

The data shows that Karnataka’s complaints are heavily concentrated on network coverage issues (7,810 cases), followed by data quality (2,328) and call drops (1,634). This makes it not only the top contributor overall but also the leading state across all major categories of telecom service deficiencies.

A distant second is Uttar Pradesh with 4,229 complaints, followed by West Bengal (2,256), Maharashtra (1,744) and Bihar (1,484). Even when compared with other major telecom circles, Karnataka’s complaint volume is more than double that of the next highest state, highlighting a significant regional imbalance in service quality concerns.

Nationwide, network-related grievances dominate the complaint landscape. Of the total complaints, 26,800 relate to network coverage, indicating that connectivity gaps remain the most pressing issue for consumers. Data quality accounts for 8,748 complaints, while call drops, once the most visible telecom issue, stand at 3,617, suggesting some improvement in voice service stability relative to data services.

The government stated that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India continues to monitor service providers against revised Quality of Service (QoS) benchmarks introduced in August 2024 and effective from October 2024.