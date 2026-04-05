Karnataka bypolls: Must win for CM Siddaramaiah, crucial for BY Vijayendra leadership

As electioneering in bypolls on April 9 reaches its crescendo, the Congress and BJP leaders are pulling out all the stops to win the seats. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is leading a high-octane campaign in Davangere South and Bagalkot assembly segments. He is set to give the final push to his party’s candidates before the campaigning ends on Tuesday.

While top leaders from the national and regional parties are battling it out in the high-stakes assembly polls in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Kerala, the results of which could impact national politics, Siddaramaiah and his team are fighting their own battle in the two seats in the Central and North Karnataka regions. The CM is joined by DyCM and State Congress president DK Shivakumar, who splits his time between Karnataka and Assam. Shivakumar is part of the Congress team, led by Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, overseeing the party’s strategy for Assam polls.

The outcome in the bypolls in two seats in the state will not have any direct bearing on the Congress government, which enjoys a massive majority with 134 legislators in the 224-member state assembly. However, it’s a must-win election for the CM, as both seats were won by the Congress in 2023, and the Siddaramaiah government’s performance is the central theme of campaign by both parties, even as local factors play a major role.

Ensuring the party candidates’ victory in both seats could bolster his image and help reassert his authority within the party, as the leadership change issue could resurface after the assembly polls in five states. The voices for change could become shriller if the party performs poorly even in one of the two constituencies. However, for the high command, the bypoll result will not be a deciding factor in the issue of leadership change.