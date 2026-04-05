Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to campaign in Kasaragod on April 5

MANGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to campaign in poll-bound Kerala on Sunday, where he will address election rallies in the Kannadiga-dominated Manjeshwara Assembly constituency in Kasaragod district.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to arrive at Mangaluru International Airport at 4 pm and will head straight to Manjeshwar, where he will address two rallies-at Vorkady at 5 pm and Mulleria at 6.30 pm-before returning to Bengaluru.

Political activity from Karnataka has intensified in the border constituency over the past week, with leaders from Dakshina Kannada actively campaigning in support of their respective party candidates. The seat has turned into a key battleground, with sitting MLA AKM Ashraf of the UDF seeking re-election, while the BJP has fielded K. Surendran, who was unsuccessful in his multiple attempts. Mangaluru City South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath of the BJP and Puttur MLA Ashok Kumar Rai of the Congress have been actively campaigning on the ground.

Rai criticised the BJP’s campaign strategy, challenging Surendran to seek votes based on performance rather than religion. He warned against attempts to divide people along communal lines, describing Kerala as a traditionally peaceful state.

Kamath emphasised the need for an NDA-led government in Kerala, alleging misgovernance by the ruling dispensation and expressing confidence that voters are rallying behind the BJP.