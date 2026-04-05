Minors on bikes pose deadly risk, 27 killed in three years; Karnataka intensifies crackdown on stunts

MYSURU: Minors performing reckless bike stunts on public roads are not only putting their own lives at risk, but are also posing a serious threat to motorists and pedestrians. Over the last three years, the police across the state have registered 1,805 cases against minors and their parents, collecting fines of Rs 1.77 crore. Tragically, 27 people have lost their lives in accidents involving minors.

As per data available with TNIE, Bengaluru recorded the highest number of cases against minors and their parents for illegal riding, followed by Mysuru, Tumakuru, Kodagu and other districts.

In Bengaluru, the police registered 240 cases in 2023, collecting Rs 18.31 lakh in fines. In 2024, the number rose to 378 cases with Rs 16.99 lakh in fines, and further increased to 632 cases in 2025, with Rs 15.65 lakh collected.

In Mysuru, 21 cases were registered against minors and 15 against parents in 2023, with fines totalling Rs 13.55 lakh. In 2024, 27 cases against minors and 33 against parents were recorded, with Rs 1.21 lakh collected. In 2025, 19 cases against minors and 34 against parents were booked, with fines of Rs 1.37 lakh.

In Tumakuru district, 21 cases (including 8 against parents) were registered in 2023, with Rs 78,000 in fines. This rose to 35 cases (13 against parents) and Rs 95,500 in fines in 2024, while 2025 saw 21 cases (6 against parents) and Rs 1.50 lakh in fines. Bengaluru also leads in cases related specifically to bike stunts such as wheelies.

The police registered 242 cases (including 70 against parents) in 2023, collecting Rs 23.84 lakh in fines. In 2024, 532 cases (120 against parents) were booked, with Rs 45.82 lakh collected, while 2025 saw 646 cases (159 against parents) and Rs 91.17 lakh in fines.