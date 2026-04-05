My govt didn’t violate borrowing norms: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

BAGALKOT: Rebutting the allegations of BJP that CM Siddaramaiah, who also holds the Finance portfolio, has borrowed indiscriminately to implement the five guarantee schemes, Siddaramaiah on Saturday claimed that the borrowings were well within the set parameters of the budget.

Addressing reporters before participating in the Congress campaign here, he said as per the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2002, the state government could borrow up to 3% of the total GDP.

“Our budget is certainly well within that range and the Congress government has never violated that norms. But the BJP, which perhaps has not read the budget or has no idea of the norms, is making baseless allegations on the financial status of Karnataka,” he said.

Siddaramaiah reminded the state BJP leaders that the borrowing limit is fixed by the Centre and not by the state government.

Claiming that Karnataka’s GDP is better than that of the country under the BJP-led NDA rule, Siddaramaiah said India’s GDP is 7.14% compared to the state’s 8.1%. Let the BJP decide whose GDP is bigger, Karnataka’s or India’s. Stating that till 2014, the country’s borrowings amounted to around Rs 54 lakh crore, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi alone borrowed Rs 165 lakh crore till the current fiscal year after becoming PM in 2014.