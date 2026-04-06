Belagavi man arrested for locking up wife, kids; victims rescued

BELAGAVI: In a commendable operation, Belagavi city police rescued a woman who was allegedly confined and subjected to physical and mental abuse by her husband at Tilakwadi in the city.

The action was initiated after police received information through a phone call from Delhi stating that the woman had been locked inside a bedroom and was being harassed. Acting immediately, senior officials directed the Women Police Station to take necessary steps. The Akka Pade(squad), a special women’s safety unit, was deployed to deal with the situation.

Upon reaching the location, the team forced open the door and safely rescued the woman along with her two children. They were provided immediate medical care, protection, and temporary shelter. Based on the victim’s complaint, a case was registered against her husband at the women police station, and he has been taken into custody for further investigation.

To ensure her safety, the rescued woman and her children were later sent to her parents home in Delhi by flight.

The operation was carried out by PSI A Rukmini, along with staff members RI Kadalagi, Swapna Gondali, Roopashree Yamakanamaradi, and Siddappa Sangli, whose efforts have been widely appreciated.

Since its launch on February 17, 2026, the Akka Squad in Belagavi has been actively working towards women’s safety. The team has conducted awareness programmes in over 70 schools, colleges, bus stands, railway stations, hostels, and other public places, reaching out through 91 awareness initiatives. These programmes covered laws related to women, child marriage prohibition, POCSO Act, cybercrime awareness, and personal safety.

The squad has so far rescued two women, intervened in eight domestic disputes, and handled 12 incidents. Additionally, 55 cases have been registered under the Karnataka Police Act, 1963, related to harassment, stalking, public nuisance, and indecent behaviour. Police Commissioner Bhushan Borase stated that the Akka Squad remains committed to ensuring the safety of women and children across Belagavi city.